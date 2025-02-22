Valute / HBB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HBB: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A
14.57 USD 0.65 (4.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HBB ha avuto una variazione del -4.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.57 e ad un massimo di 15.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBB News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Coca-Cola, Hamilton Beach and SIFCO Industries
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hamilton Beach Q2 Earnings Drop 18% Y/Y Amid Tariff & Cost Headwinds
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- SharkNinja Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Hamilton Beach Brands Doesn't Deserve A Downgrade Right Now (NYSE:HBB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Hamilton Beach Brands Is Now Cooking (NYSE:HBB)
- Hamilton Beach: Tariff Risks, Margin Contraction, And Why I’m Staying Neutral (NYSE:HBB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.57 15.00
Intervallo Annuale
12.72 31.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.22
- Apertura
- 14.73
- Bid
- 14.57
- Ask
- 14.87
- Minimo
- 14.57
- Massimo
- 15.00
- Volume
- 16
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -52.07%
21 settembre, domenica