QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HBB
Tornare a Azioni

HBB: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A

14.57 USD 0.65 (4.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HBB ha avuto una variazione del -4.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.57 e ad un massimo di 15.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HBB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.57 15.00
Intervallo Annuale
12.72 31.78
Chiusura Precedente
15.22
Apertura
14.73
Bid
14.57
Ask
14.87
Minimo
14.57
Massimo
15.00
Volume
16
Variazione giornaliera
-4.27%
Variazione Mensile
0.69%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.96%
Variazione Annuale
-52.07%
21 settembre, domenica