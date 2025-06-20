Divisas / GSBD
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.25 USD 0.06 (0.53%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GSBD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSBD News
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- BDC Weekly Review: BDCs Busy Bringing Bonds To Market
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Decent Investment Value For Risk Takers (NYSE:GSBD)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Stay Away From This Value Trap (NYSE:GSBD)
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- Nothing Beats Kayne Anderson BDC When It Comes To First-Lien Dividend Safety (NYSE:KBDC)
- Goldman Sachs BDC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GSBD)
- Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results amid strategic portfolio shifts
- Goldman Sachs BDC Closed End Fund earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hercules Capital (HTGC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- Goldman Sachs BDC announces executive changes as Alex Chi resigns as co-CEO
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Huge Discount Doesn't Justify A Buy Rating (NYSE:GSBD)
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Does Its Dividend Yield Make It A Buy? (NYSE:GSBD)
- 2 Quality Stocks For A Big, Beautiful Income Stream
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- 2 New Additions To The BDC World: HBDC And Blue Owl Technology Under The Microscope
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- 2 Deep Value BDCs: One Bargain, One Bust
- Goldman Sachs BDC’s Baa3 rating affirmed by Moody’s
Rango diario
11.25 11.42
Rango anual
9.51 13.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.31
- Open
- 11.34
- Bid
- 11.25
- Ask
- 11.55
- Low
- 11.25
- High
- 11.42
- Volumen
- 540
- Cambio diario
- -0.53%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.77%
- Cambio anual
- -18.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B