GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.31 USD 0.14 (1.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSBD exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.17 and at a high of 11.35.
Follow Goldman Sachs BDC Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GSBD News
Daily Range
11.17 11.35
Year Range
9.51 13.80
- Previous Close
- 11.17
- Open
- 11.24
- Bid
- 11.31
- Ask
- 11.61
- Low
- 11.17
- High
- 11.35
- Volume
- 744
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.25%
- Year Change
- -18.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%