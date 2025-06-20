货币 / GSBD
GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.31 USD 0.14 (1.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GSBD汇率已更改1.25%。当日，交易品种以低点11.17和高点11.35进行交易。
关注Goldman Sachs BDC Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GSBD新闻
日范围
11.17 11.35
年范围
9.51 13.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.17
- 开盘价
- 11.24
- 卖价
- 11.31
- 买价
- 11.61
- 最低价
- 11.17
- 最高价
- 11.35
- 交易量
- 744
- 日变化
- 1.25%
- 月变化
- -0.53%
- 6个月变化
- -2.25%
- 年变化
- -18.04%
