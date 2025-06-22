Devises / GSBD
GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.24 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GSBD a changé de 0.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.16 et à un maximum de 11.31.
Suivez la dynamique Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
GSBD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
11.16 11.31
Range Annuel
9.51 13.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.23
- Ouverture
- 11.30
- Bid
- 11.24
- Ask
- 11.54
- Plus Bas
- 11.16
- Plus Haut
- 11.31
- Volume
- 506
- Changement quotidien
- 0.09%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.85%
- Changement Annuel
- -18.55%
20 septembre, samedi