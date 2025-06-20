통화 / GSBD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.24 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GSBD 환율이 오늘 0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.16이고 고가는 11.31이었습니다.
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSBD News
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- BDC Weekly Review: BDCs Busy Bringing Bonds To Market
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Decent Investment Value For Risk Takers (NYSE:GSBD)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Stay Away From This Value Trap (NYSE:GSBD)
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- Nothing Beats Kayne Anderson BDC When It Comes To First-Lien Dividend Safety (NYSE:KBDC)
- Goldman Sachs BDC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GSBD)
- Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results amid strategic portfolio shifts
- Goldman Sachs BDC Closed End Fund earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hercules Capital (HTGC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- Goldman Sachs BDC announces executive changes as Alex Chi resigns as co-CEO
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Huge Discount Doesn't Justify A Buy Rating (NYSE:GSBD)
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Does Its Dividend Yield Make It A Buy? (NYSE:GSBD)
- 2 Quality Stocks For A Big, Beautiful Income Stream
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- 2 New Additions To The BDC World: HBDC And Blue Owl Technology Under The Microscope
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- 2 Deep Value BDCs: One Bargain, One Bust
- Goldman Sachs BDC’s Baa3 rating affirmed by Moody’s
일일 변동 비율
11.16 11.31
년간 변동
9.51 13.80
- 이전 종가
- 11.23
- 시가
- 11.30
- Bid
- 11.24
- Ask
- 11.54
- 저가
- 11.16
- 고가
- 11.31
- 볼륨
- 506
- 일일 변동
- 0.09%
- 월 변동
- -1.14%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.85%
- 년간 변동율
- -18.55%
20 9월, 토요일