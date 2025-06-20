시세섹션
통화 / GSBD
주식로 돌아가기

GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc

11.24 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GSBD 환율이 오늘 0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.16이고 고가는 11.31이었습니다.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GSBD News

일일 변동 비율
11.16 11.31
년간 변동
9.51 13.80
이전 종가
11.23
시가
11.30
Bid
11.24
Ask
11.54
저가
11.16
고가
11.31
볼륨
506
일일 변동
0.09%
월 변동
-1.14%
6개월 변동
-2.85%
년간 변동율
-18.55%
20 9월, 토요일