GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.29 USD 0.06 (0.53%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GSBD hat sich für heute um 0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.31 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Goldman Sachs BDC Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GSBD News
Tagesspanne
11.28 11.31
Jahresspanne
9.51 13.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.23
- Eröffnung
- 11.30
- Bid
- 11.29
- Ask
- 11.59
- Tief
- 11.28
- Hoch
- 11.31
- Volumen
- 10
- Tagesänderung
- 0.53%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.42%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.19%
