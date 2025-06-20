Valute / GSBD
GSBD: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
11.24 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GSBD ha avuto una variazione del 0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.16 e ad un massimo di 11.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GSBD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.16 11.31
Intervallo Annuale
9.51 13.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.23
- Apertura
- 11.30
- Bid
- 11.24
- Ask
- 11.54
- Minimo
- 11.16
- Massimo
- 11.31
- Volume
- 506
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.55%
20 settembre, sabato