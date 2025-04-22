Divisas / FPH
FPH: Five Point Holdings, LLC Class A
6.40 USD 0.11 (1.75%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FPH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Five Point Holdings, LLC Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
FPH News
- Moody’s eleva la calificación de Five Point a B2 y asigna B2 a nuevos bonos
- Moody’s eleva calificación de Five Point a B2 y asigna B2 a nuevas notas
- Moody’s upgrades Five Point’s rating to B2, assigns B2 to new notes
- Five Point planea oferta de pagarés preferentes por $450 millones para refinanciar deuda
- Five Point lanza oferta de compra para pagarés preferentes al 10.5% con vencimiento en 2028
- Five Point plans $450 million senior notes offering to refinance debt
- Five Point launches tender offer for 10.5% senior notes due 2028
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings call transcript: Five Point Holdings sees Q2 net income rise, stock dips
- Five Point to acquire controlling stake in Hearthstone venture
Rango diario
6.29 6.52
Rango anual
3.42 6.71
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.29
- Open
- 6.29
- Bid
- 6.40
- Ask
- 6.70
- Low
- 6.29
- High
- 6.52
- Volumen
- 417
- Cambio diario
- 1.75%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.48%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.00%
- Cambio anual
- 56.10%
