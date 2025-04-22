Currencies / FPH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FPH: Five Point Holdings, LLC Class A
6.29 USD 0.15 (2.44%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FPH exchange rate has changed by 2.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.12 and at a high of 6.30.
Follow Five Point Holdings, LLC Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FPH News
- Moody’s upgrades Five Point’s rating to B2, assigns B2 to new notes
- Five Point plans $450 million senior notes offering to refinance debt
- Five Point launches tender offer for 10.5% senior notes due 2028
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock upgraded by CLSA on product innovation
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings call transcript: Five Point Holdings sees Q2 net income rise, stock dips
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- Five Point to acquire controlling stake in Hearthstone venture
- Morgan Stanley lifts Fisher & Paykel stock rating to Overweight
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.30%
- RBC cuts Fisher & Paykel stock rating, lowers price target to NZD29
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.13%
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.56%
- Jefferies cuts Fisher & Paykel stock rating to Hold, PT steady
- UBS cuts Fisher & Paykel stock rating to neutral, target to NZD39
- Northrop Grumman Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Halliburton And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH)
- Tejon Ranch: I’m No Longer Bearish, But I’m Still Not Buying (NYSE:TRC)
Daily Range
6.12 6.30
Year Range
3.42 6.71
- Previous Close
- 6.14
- Open
- 6.12
- Bid
- 6.29
- Ask
- 6.59
- Low
- 6.12
- High
- 6.30
- Volume
- 388
- Daily Change
- 2.44%
- Month Change
- 11.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.99%
- Year Change
- 53.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev