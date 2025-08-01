Divisas / EMN
EMN: Eastman Chemical Company
66.02 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EMN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 68.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Eastman Chemical Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
65.42 68.40
Rango anual
56.78 111.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 65.95
- Open
- 66.10
- Bid
- 66.02
- Ask
- 66.32
- Low
- 65.42
- High
- 68.40
- Volumen
- 2.644 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.06%
- Cambio anual
- -40.91%
