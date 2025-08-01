Valute / EMN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EMN: Eastman Chemical Company
65.10 USD 1.35 (2.03%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EMN ha avuto una variazione del -2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.80 e ad un massimo di 66.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Eastman Chemical Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMN News
- Company Executives Remain Skittish About Buying Their Own Shares
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Eastman Chemical: No Rush To Buy Even If Q3 Is A Bottom (NYSE:EMN)
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Eastman Chemical, Dow and Stepan
- Chemical Stocks Plunge: Values or Traps?
- Willdan and Eastman Chemical have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Timken stock tumbles after naming new CEO effective 2025
- Eastman Partners With Huafon to Build New Yarn Facility in China
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- Eastman Chemical outlook revised to negative by S&P on tariff impact
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $70 at KeyBanc on weak demand
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- SPY ETF News, 8/6/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Eastman Chemical stock price target lowered to $74 at RBC Capital
- SPY ETF News, 8/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- KeyBanc lowers Eastman Chemical stock price target to $79 on demand concerns
- Eastman Chemical (EMN) International Revenue Performance Explored
- SPY ETF News, 8/4/2025 - TipRanks.com
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.80 66.99
Intervallo Annuale
56.78 111.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.45
- Apertura
- 66.97
- Bid
- 65.10
- Ask
- 65.40
- Minimo
- 64.80
- Massimo
- 66.99
- Volume
- 2.130 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- -41.73%
20 settembre, sabato