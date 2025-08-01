Devises / EMN
EMN: Eastman Chemical Company
65.10 USD 1.35 (2.03%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EMN a changé de -2.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 64.80 et à un maximum de 66.99.
Suivez la dynamique Eastman Chemical Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
64.80 66.99
Range Annuel
56.78 111.86
- Clôture Précédente
- 66.45
- Ouverture
- 66.97
- Bid
- 65.10
- Ask
- 65.40
- Plus Bas
- 64.80
- Plus Haut
- 66.99
- Volume
- 2.130 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.43%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -26.11%
- Changement Annuel
- -41.73%
20 septembre, samedi