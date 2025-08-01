CotationsSections
Devises / EMN
Retour à Actions

EMN: Eastman Chemical Company

65.10 USD 1.35 (2.03%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EMN a changé de -2.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 64.80 et à un maximum de 66.99.

Suivez la dynamique Eastman Chemical Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
64.80 66.99
Range Annuel
56.78 111.86
Clôture Précédente
66.45
Ouverture
66.97
Bid
65.10
Ask
65.40
Plus Bas
64.80
Plus Haut
66.99
Volume
2.130 K
Changement quotidien
-2.03%
Changement Mensuel
-6.43%
Changement à 6 Mois
-26.11%
Changement Annuel
-41.73%
20 septembre, samedi