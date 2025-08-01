通貨 / EMN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EMN: Eastman Chemical Company
66.45 USD 0.43 (0.65%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EMNの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.81の安値と67.38の高値で取引されました。
Eastman Chemical Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMN News
- Company Executives Remain Skittish About Buying Their Own Shares
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Eastman Chemical: No Rush To Buy Even If Q3 Is A Bottom (NYSE:EMN)
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Eastman Chemical, Dow and Stepan
- Chemical Stocks Plunge: Values or Traps?
- Willdan and Eastman Chemical have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Timken stock tumbles after naming new CEO effective 2025
- Eastman Partners With Huafon to Build New Yarn Facility in China
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- Eastman Chemical outlook revised to negative by S&P on tariff impact
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $70 at KeyBanc on weak demand
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- SPY ETF News, 8/6/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Eastman Chemical stock price target lowered to $74 at RBC Capital
- SPY ETF News, 8/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- KeyBanc lowers Eastman Chemical stock price target to $79 on demand concerns
- Eastman Chemical (EMN) International Revenue Performance Explored
- SPY ETF News, 8/4/2025 - TipRanks.com
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
1日のレンジ
65.81 67.38
1年のレンジ
56.78 111.86
- 以前の終値
- 66.02
- 始値
- 66.69
- 買値
- 66.45
- 買値
- 66.75
- 安値
- 65.81
- 高値
- 67.38
- 出来高
- 3.404 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.57%
- 1年の変化
- -40.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K