QuotesSections
Currencies / EMN
Back to US Stock Market

EMN: Eastman Chemical Company

65.94 USD 0.77 (1.18%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMN exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.39 and at a high of 66.59.

Follow Eastman Chemical Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMN News

Daily Range
65.39 66.59
Year Range
56.78 111.86
Previous Close
65.17
Open
65.54
Bid
65.94
Ask
66.24
Low
65.39
High
66.59
Volume
509
Daily Change
1.18%
Month Change
-5.22%
6 Months Change
-25.15%
Year Change
-40.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%