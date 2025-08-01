Moedas / EMN
EMN: Eastman Chemical Company
66.40 USD 0.38 (0.58%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EMN para hoje mudou para 0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 65.99 e o mais alto foi 67.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eastman Chemical Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EMN Notícias
Faixa diária
65.99 67.38
Faixa anual
56.78 111.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.02
- Open
- 66.69
- Bid
- 66.40
- Ask
- 66.70
- Low
- 65.99
- High
- 67.38
- Volume
- 176
- Mudança diária
- 0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -24.63%
- Mudança anual
- -40.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh