EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc

165.95 USD 0.87 (0.52%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EGP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 165.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 169.47.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
165.79 169.47
Rango anual
137.67 188.89
Cierres anteriores
166.82
Open
168.20
Bid
165.95
Ask
166.25
Low
165.79
High
169.47
Volumen
496
Cambio diario
-0.52%
Cambio mensual
-1.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
-6.67%
Cambio anual
-11.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B