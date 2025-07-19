Divisas / EGP
EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc
165.95 USD 0.87 (0.52%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EGP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 165.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 169.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas EastGroup Properties Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
165.79 169.47
Rango anual
137.67 188.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 166.82
- Open
- 168.20
- Bid
- 165.95
- Ask
- 166.25
- Low
- 165.79
- High
- 169.47
- Volumen
- 496
- Cambio diario
- -0.52%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.67%
- Cambio anual
- -11.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B