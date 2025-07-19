Moedas / EGP
EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc
165.97 USD 0.02 (0.01%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EGP para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 165.84 e o mais alto foi 166.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas EastGroup Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
165.84 166.99
Faixa anual
137.67 188.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 165.95
- Open
- 166.68
- Bid
- 165.97
- Ask
- 166.27
- Low
- 165.84
- High
- 166.99
- Volume
- 15
- Mudança diária
- 0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.66%
- Mudança anual
- -11.13%
