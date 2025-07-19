通貨 / EGP
EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc
168.41 USD 2.46 (1.48%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EGPの今日の為替レートは、1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり165.75の安値と168.58の高値で取引されました。
EastGroup Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
165.75 168.58
1年のレンジ
137.67 188.89
- 以前の終値
- 165.95
- 始値
- 166.68
- 買値
- 168.41
- 買値
- 168.71
- 安値
- 165.75
- 高値
- 168.58
- 出来高
- 609
- 1日の変化
- 1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.29%
- 1年の変化
- -9.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K