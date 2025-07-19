货币 / EGP
EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc
167.72 USD 0.90 (0.54%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EGP汇率已更改0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点167.44和高点169.23进行交易。
关注EastGroup Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
167.44 169.23
年范围
137.67 188.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 166.82
- 开盘价
- 168.20
- 卖价
- 167.72
- 买价
- 168.02
- 最低价
- 167.44
- 最高价
- 169.23
- 交易量
- 21
- 日变化
- 0.54%
- 月变化
- 0.03%
- 6个月变化
- -5.67%
- 年变化
- -10.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值