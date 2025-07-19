Valute / EGP
EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc
166.09 USD 2.32 (1.38%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EGP ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 165.91 e ad un massimo di 168.57.
Segui le dinamiche di EastGroup Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
165.91 168.57
Intervallo Annuale
137.67 188.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 168.41
- Apertura
- 167.81
- Bid
- 166.09
- Ask
- 166.39
- Minimo
- 165.91
- Massimo
- 168.57
- Volume
- 897
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.07%
20 settembre, sabato