QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EGP
Tornare a Azioni

EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc

166.09 USD 2.32 (1.38%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EGP ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 165.91 e ad un massimo di 168.57.

Segui le dinamiche di EastGroup Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EGP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
165.91 168.57
Intervallo Annuale
137.67 188.89
Chiusura Precedente
168.41
Apertura
167.81
Bid
166.09
Ask
166.39
Minimo
165.91
Massimo
168.57
Volume
897
Variazione giornaliera
-1.38%
Variazione Mensile
-0.94%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.59%
Variazione Annuale
-11.07%
20 settembre, sabato