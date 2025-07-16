Currencies / EGP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EGP: EastGroup Properties Inc
166.73 USD 0.06 (0.04%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EGP exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.49 and at a high of 167.93.
Follow EastGroup Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGP News
- CIO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- CIO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- EastGroup Properties increases quarterly dividend by 10.7%
- Earnings call transcript: EastGroup Properties Q2 2025 sees earnings beat
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Forget The S&P 500, Here’s Where I’m Investing Instead
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties appoints REIT veteran Eric Bolton to board
- CIO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 2 ‘Wide Moat’ REITs That Are Hard To Beat
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- East Group: Growth From Superior Location And Segment (NYSE:EGP)
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- EastGroup Posts 11% Revenue Gain in Q2
- EastGroup Properties (EGP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- EastGroup Properties (EGP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- EastGroup Properties earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Baron Real Estate Income Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- PINE vs. EGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Daily Range
166.49 167.93
Year Range
137.67 188.89
- Previous Close
- 166.79
- Open
- 167.36
- Bid
- 166.73
- Ask
- 167.03
- Low
- 166.49
- High
- 167.93
- Volume
- 190
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.23%
- Year Change
- -10.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%