CYBN: Cybin Inc
5.99 USD 0.08 (1.32%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CYBN de hoy ha cambiado un -1.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cybin Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CYBN News
- Cybin completes enrollment in phase 2 anxiety disorder study
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Cybin stock, maintains $150 target
- Cybin receives European approval for phase 3 depression drug trial
- Compass Pathways: Overly Confident Management Or Overly Skeptical Market?
- Wall Street Analysts See an 831.44% Upside in Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Cybin receives UK approval for second pivotal depression study
- Cybin: Upgrade To Hold - But Don't Get Too Carried Away (NYSE:CYBN)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Cybin stock price target to $70 on model update
- Compass Pathways: Psychedelics Drug Data Sends Share Price South - Rating Downgrade (CMPS)
- # Cybin begins phase 3 trials for depression treatment CYB003
- Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference
- Cybin to Participate in the 2025 Psychedelic Science Conference
- lucid capital markets initiates buy rating on cybin stock
- Cybin secures patent for anxiety disorder treatment CYB004
- Cybin to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on May 29, 2025
- FDA prioritizes psychedelic drug research for mental health
- Cybin partners with Thermo Fisher for Phase 3 drug production
- MGM Resorts To Rally Around 75%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP), Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)
- RFK Jr. Confirmation Looms. How Kennedy Could 'Go Wild' On Health Care.
Rango diario
5.98 6.15
Rango anual
4.81 13.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.07
- Open
- 6.13
- Bid
- 5.99
- Ask
- 6.29
- Low
- 5.98
- High
- 6.15
- Volumen
- 1.042 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.32%
- Cambio mensual
- -17.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.52%
- Cambio anual
- -33.07%
