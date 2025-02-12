通貨 / CYBN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CYBN: Cybin Inc
5.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CYBNの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.91の安値と6.08の高値で取引されました。
Cybin Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CYBN News
- Cybin completes enrollment in phase 2 anxiety disorder study
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Cybin stock, maintains $150 target
- Cybin receives European approval for phase 3 depression drug trial
- Compass Pathways: Overly Confident Management Or Overly Skeptical Market?
- Wall Street Analysts See an 831.44% Upside in Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Cybin receives UK approval for second pivotal depression study
- Cybin: Upgrade To Hold - But Don't Get Too Carried Away (NYSE:CYBN)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Cybin stock price target to $70 on model update
- Compass Pathways: Psychedelics Drug Data Sends Share Price South - Rating Downgrade (CMPS)
- # Cybin begins phase 3 trials for depression treatment CYB003
- Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference
- Cybin to Participate in the 2025 Psychedelic Science Conference
- lucid capital markets initiates buy rating on cybin stock
- Cybin secures patent for anxiety disorder treatment CYB004
- Cybin to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on May 29, 2025
- FDA prioritizes psychedelic drug research for mental health
- Cybin partners with Thermo Fisher for Phase 3 drug production
- MGM Resorts To Rally Around 75%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP), Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)
- RFK Jr. Confirmation Looms. How Kennedy Could 'Go Wild' On Health Care.
1日のレンジ
5.91 6.08
1年のレンジ
4.81 13.88
- 以前の終値
- 5.99
- 始値
- 6.06
- 買値
- 5.99
- 買値
- 6.29
- 安値
- 5.91
- 高値
- 6.08
- 出来高
- 1.005 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -17.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.52%
- 1年の変化
- -33.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K