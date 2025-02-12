Valute / CYBN
CYBN: Cybin Inc
5.98 USD 0.01 (0.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CYBN ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.96 e ad un massimo di 6.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Cybin Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CYBN News
- Cybin completes enrollment in phase 2 anxiety disorder study
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Cybin stock, maintains $150 target
- Cybin receives European approval for phase 3 depression drug trial
- Compass Pathways: Overly Confident Management Or Overly Skeptical Market?
- Wall Street Analysts See an 831.44% Upside in Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Cybin receives UK approval for second pivotal depression study
- Cybin: Upgrade To Hold - But Don't Get Too Carried Away (NYSE:CYBN)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Cybin stock price target to $70 on model update
- Compass Pathways: Psychedelics Drug Data Sends Share Price South - Rating Downgrade (CMPS)
- # Cybin begins phase 3 trials for depression treatment CYB003
- Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference
- Cybin to Participate in the 2025 Psychedelic Science Conference
- lucid capital markets initiates buy rating on cybin stock
- Cybin secures patent for anxiety disorder treatment CYB004
- Cybin to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on May 29, 2025
- FDA prioritizes psychedelic drug research for mental health
- Cybin partners with Thermo Fisher for Phase 3 drug production
- MGM Resorts To Rally Around 75%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP), Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)
- RFK Jr. Confirmation Looms. How Kennedy Could 'Go Wild' On Health Care.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.96 6.15
Intervallo Annuale
4.81 13.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.99
- Apertura
- 6.07
- Bid
- 5.98
- Ask
- 6.28
- Minimo
- 5.96
- Massimo
- 6.15
- Volume
- 787
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.18%
20 settembre, sabato