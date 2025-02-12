Moedas / CYBN
CYBN: Cybin Inc
6.03 USD 0.04 (0.67%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CYBN para hoje mudou para 0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.01 e o mais alto foi 6.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cybin Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CYBN Notícias
- Cybin completes enrollment in phase 2 anxiety disorder study
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Cybin stock, maintains $150 target
- Cybin receives European approval for phase 3 depression drug trial
- Compass Pathways: Overly Confident Management Or Overly Skeptical Market?
- Wall Street Analysts See an 831.44% Upside in Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Cybin receives UK approval for second pivotal depression study
- Cybin: Upgrade To Hold - But Don't Get Too Carried Away (NYSE:CYBN)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Cybin stock price target to $70 on model update
- Compass Pathways: Psychedelics Drug Data Sends Share Price South - Rating Downgrade (CMPS)
- # Cybin begins phase 3 trials for depression treatment CYB003
- Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference
- Cybin to Participate in the 2025 Psychedelic Science Conference
- lucid capital markets initiates buy rating on cybin stock
- Cybin secures patent for anxiety disorder treatment CYB004
- Cybin to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on May 29, 2025
- FDA prioritizes psychedelic drug research for mental health
- Cybin partners with Thermo Fisher for Phase 3 drug production
- MGM Resorts To Rally Around 75%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP), Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)
- RFK Jr. Confirmation Looms. How Kennedy Could 'Go Wild' On Health Care.
Faixa diária
6.01 6.08
Faixa anual
4.81 13.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.99
- Open
- 6.06
- Bid
- 6.03
- Ask
- 6.33
- Low
- 6.01
- High
- 6.08
- Volume
- 72
- Mudança diária
- 0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -16.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.89%
- Mudança anual
- -32.63%
