CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
45.13 USD 0.31 (0.68%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CE de hoy ha cambiado un -0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
44.70 47.75
Rango anual
36.29 137.38
- Cierres anteriores
- 45.44
- Open
- 45.46
- Bid
- 45.13
- Ask
- 45.43
- Low
- 44.70
- High
- 47.75
- Volumen
- 3.536 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.68%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.23%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.12%
- Cambio anual
- -66.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B