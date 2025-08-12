Devises / CE
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
44.25 USD 1.22 (2.68%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CE a changé de -2.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 44.12 et à un maximum de 45.41.
Suivez la dynamique Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
44.12 45.41
Range Annuel
36.29 137.38
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.47
- Ouverture
- 45.41
- Bid
- 44.25
- Ask
- 44.55
- Plus Bas
- 44.12
- Plus Haut
- 45.41
- Volume
- 2.815 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.68%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -21.68%
- Changement Annuel
- -67.44%
20 septembre, samedi