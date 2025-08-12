Valute / CE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
44.25 USD 1.22 (2.68%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CE ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.12 e ad un massimo di 45.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CE News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Celanese (CE) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Jefferies lowers Celanese stock price target to $43 on delayed recovery
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Fitch downgrades Celanese to ’BB+’ on sustained weak demand
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.02%
- Celanese Enters Deep Value Territory After Q2 Earnings Sell-Off (NYSE:CE)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $45 at RBC on weak demand
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $47 by BMO on market pressures
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $70 at KeyBanc on weak demand
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $59 by BofA on demand weakness
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $30 by CFRA on debt concerns
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Celanese Corporation (CE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.12 45.41
Intervallo Annuale
36.29 137.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.47
- Apertura
- 45.41
- Bid
- 44.25
- Ask
- 44.55
- Minimo
- 44.12
- Massimo
- 45.41
- Volume
- 2.815 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- -67.44%
20 settembre, sabato