通貨 / CE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
45.47 USD 0.34 (0.75%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CEの今日の為替レートは、0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.88の安値と46.35の高値で取引されました。
Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CE News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Celanese (CE) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Jefferies lowers Celanese stock price target to $43 on delayed recovery
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Fitch downgrades Celanese to ’BB+’ on sustained weak demand
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.02%
- Celanese Enters Deep Value Territory After Q2 Earnings Sell-Off (NYSE:CE)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $45 at RBC on weak demand
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $47 by BMO on market pressures
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $70 at KeyBanc on weak demand
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $59 by BofA on demand weakness
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $30 by CFRA on debt concerns
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Celanese Corporation (CE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Celanese Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates Amid Low Prices
1日のレンジ
44.88 46.35
1年のレンジ
36.29 137.38
- 以前の終値
- 45.13
- 始値
- 45.89
- 買値
- 45.47
- 買値
- 45.77
- 安値
- 44.88
- 高値
- 46.35
- 出来高
- 3.097 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -19.52%
- 1年の変化
- -66.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K