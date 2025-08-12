クォートセクション
通貨 / CE
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation

45.47 USD 0.34 (0.75%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CEの今日の為替レートは、0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.88の安値と46.35の高値で取引されました。

Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

CE News

1日のレンジ
44.88 46.35
1年のレンジ
36.29 137.38
以前の終値
45.13
始値
45.89
買値
45.47
買値
45.77
安値
44.88
高値
46.35
出来高
3.097 K
1日の変化
0.75%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.49%
6ヶ月の変化
-19.52%
1年の変化
-66.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K