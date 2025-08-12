Moedas / CE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
45.74 USD 0.61 (1.35%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CE para hoje mudou para 1.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.67 e o mais alto foi 46.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CE Notícias
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Celanese (CE) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Jefferies lowers Celanese stock price target to $43 on delayed recovery
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Fitch downgrades Celanese to ’BB+’ on sustained weak demand
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.02%
- Celanese Enters Deep Value Territory After Q2 Earnings Sell-Off (NYSE:CE)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $45 at RBC on weak demand
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $47 by BMO on market pressures
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $70 at KeyBanc on weak demand
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $59 by BofA on demand weakness
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- Celanese stock price target lowered to $30 by CFRA on debt concerns
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Celanese Corporation (CE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Celanese Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates Amid Low Prices
Faixa diária
45.67 46.19
Faixa anual
36.29 137.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.13
- Open
- 45.89
- Bid
- 45.74
- Ask
- 46.04
- Low
- 45.67
- High
- 46.19
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- 1.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -19.04%
- Mudança anual
- -66.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh