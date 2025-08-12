货币 / CE
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
46.33 USD 0.89 (1.96%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CE汇率已更改1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点45.27和高点46.72进行交易。
关注Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
45.27 46.72
年范围
36.29 137.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.44
- 开盘价
- 45.46
- 卖价
- 46.33
- 买价
- 46.63
- 最低价
- 45.27
- 最高价
- 46.72
- 交易量
- 702
- 日变化
- 1.96%
- 月变化
- 0.37%
- 6个月变化
- -18.00%
- 年变化
- -65.91%
