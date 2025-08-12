QuotesSections
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation

45.19 USD 0.40 (0.89%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CE exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.62 and at a high of 45.90.

Follow Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
44.62 45.90
Year Range
36.29 137.38
Previous Close
44.79
Open
44.83
Bid
45.19
Ask
45.49
Low
44.62
High
45.90
Volume
653
Daily Change
0.89%
Month Change
-2.10%
6 Months Change
-20.02%
Year Change
-66.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%