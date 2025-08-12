Currencies / CE
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
45.19 USD 0.40 (0.89%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CE exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.62 and at a high of 45.90.
Follow Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
44.62 45.90
Year Range
36.29 137.38
- Previous Close
- 44.79
- Open
- 44.83
- Bid
- 45.19
- Ask
- 45.49
- Low
- 44.62
- High
- 45.90
- Volume
- 653
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- -2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.02%
- Year Change
- -66.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%