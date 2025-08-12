KurseKategorien
CE
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation

45.47 USD 0.34 (0.75%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CE hat sich für heute um 0.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 46.35 gehandelt.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
44.88 46.35
Jahresspanne
36.29 137.38
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
45.13
Eröffnung
45.89
Bid
45.47
Ask
45.77
Tief
44.88
Hoch
46.35
Volumen
3.097 K
Tagesänderung
0.75%
Monatsänderung
-1.49%
6-Monatsänderung
-19.52%
Jahresänderung
-66.55%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K