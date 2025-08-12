Währungen / CE
CE: Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation
45.47 USD 0.34 (0.75%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CE hat sich für heute um 0.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 46.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
44.88 46.35
Jahresspanne
36.29 137.38
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 45.13
- Eröffnung
- 45.89
- Bid
- 45.47
- Ask
- 45.77
- Tief
- 44.88
- Hoch
- 46.35
- Volumen
- 3.097 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.75%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.52%
- Jahresänderung
- -66.55%
