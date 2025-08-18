CotizacionesSecciones
CAKE: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

54.40 USD 0.27 (0.49%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CAKE de hoy ha cambiado un -0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 53.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.26.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
53.90 55.26
Rango anual
38.40 69.70
Cierres anteriores
54.67
Open
54.70
Bid
54.40
Ask
54.70
Low
53.90
High
55.26
Volumen
4.797 K
Cambio diario
-0.49%
Cambio mensual
-10.22%
Cambio a 6 meses
9.48%
Cambio anual
33.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B