Divisas / CAKE
CAKE: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
54.40 USD 0.27 (0.49%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CAKE de hoy ha cambiado un -0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 53.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.26.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CAKE News
Rango diario
53.90 55.26
Rango anual
38.40 69.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 54.67
- Open
- 54.70
- Bid
- 54.40
- Ask
- 54.70
- Low
- 53.90
- High
- 55.26
- Volumen
- 4.797 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.49%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.48%
- Cambio anual
- 33.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B