CAKE: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

54.28 USD 2.02 (3.59%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CAKE exchange rate has changed by -3.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.82 and at a high of 55.99.

Follow The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
53.82 55.99
Year Range
38.40 69.70
Previous Close
56.30
Open
55.95
Bid
54.28
Ask
54.58
Low
53.82
High
55.99
Volume
2.633 K
Daily Change
-3.59%
Month Change
-10.41%
6 Months Change
9.24%
Year Change
33.69%
