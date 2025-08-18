QuotazioniSezioni
CAKE: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

54.58 USD 0.54 (0.98%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAKE ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.32 e ad un massimo di 55.87.

Segui le dinamiche di The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.32 55.87
Intervallo Annuale
38.40 69.70
Chiusura Precedente
55.12
Apertura
55.69
Bid
54.58
Ask
54.88
Minimo
54.32
Massimo
55.87
Volume
3.099 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.98%
Variazione Mensile
-9.92%
Variazione Semestrale
9.84%
Variazione Annuale
34.43%
