Valute / CAKE
CAKE: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
54.58 USD 0.54 (0.98%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAKE ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.32 e ad un massimo di 55.87.
Segui le dinamiche di The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CAKE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.32 55.87
Intervallo Annuale
38.40 69.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 55.12
- Apertura
- 55.69
- Bid
- 54.58
- Ask
- 54.88
- Minimo
- 54.32
- Massimo
- 55.87
- Volume
- 3.099 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.43%
20 settembre, sabato