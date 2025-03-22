Divisas / CAAS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc
4.60 USD 0.13 (2.91%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CAAS de hoy ha cambiado un 2.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas China Automotive Systems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAAS News
- China Automotive Systems completa su redomiciliación a las Islas Caimán
- China Automotive Systems completa redomiciliación a Islas Caimán
- China Automotive Systems completes redomiciliation to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Q2 profit rises, raises 2025 outlook
- China Automotive Systems: Tariffs, Cheap Multiples (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- Why China Automotive Systems Stock Is Gaining On Wednesday - China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems begins mass production of L2+ steering system
- China Automotive Systems announces merger agreement for redomicile to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems shareholders approve board and key proposals at annual meeting
- Exclusive-BYD slows production, delays capacity expansion at China factories, sources say
- China Automotive Systems: Still Worth It For The Long Run (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems Announces Annual Meeting on June 25, 2025
- China Automotive Systems bags major European electric steering order
- China Automotive Systems reports Q1 revenue growth, reaffirms outlook
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Stock: A Breakout May Not Be Far Away (NASDAQ:CAAS)
Rango diario
4.48 4.70
Rango anual
3.50 5.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.47
- Open
- 4.70
- Bid
- 4.60
- Ask
- 4.90
- Low
- 4.48
- High
- 4.70
- Volumen
- 175
- Cambio diario
- 2.91%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.07%
- Cambio anual
- -1.08%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B