CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc
5.00 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CAAS hat sich für heute um -0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die China Automotive Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
4.75 5.15
Jahresspanne
3.50 5.27
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.02
- Eröffnung
- 5.03
- Bid
- 5.00
- Ask
- 5.30
- Tief
- 4.75
- Hoch
- 5.15
- Volumen
- 97
- Tagesänderung
- -0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 23.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.12%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.53%
