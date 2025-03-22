QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CAAS
Tornare a Azioni

CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc

5.00 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAAS ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.75 e ad un massimo di 5.15.

Segui le dinamiche di China Automotive Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAAS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.75 5.15
Intervallo Annuale
3.50 5.27
Chiusura Precedente
5.02
Apertura
5.03
Bid
5.00
Ask
5.30
Minimo
4.75
Massimo
5.15
Volume
137
Variazione giornaliera
-0.40%
Variazione Mensile
23.46%
Variazione Semestrale
13.12%
Variazione Annuale
7.53%
21 settembre, domenica