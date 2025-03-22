Valute / CAAS
CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc
5.00 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAAS ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.75 e ad un massimo di 5.15.
Segui le dinamiche di China Automotive Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CAAS News
- China Automotive Systems completa il trasferimento alle Isole Cayman
- China Automotive Systems completes redomiciliation to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Q2 profit rises, raises 2025 outlook
- China Automotive Systems: Tariffs, Cheap Multiples (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- Why China Automotive Systems Stock Is Gaining On Wednesday - China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems begins mass production of L2+ steering system
- China Automotive Systems announces merger agreement for redomicile to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems shareholders approve board and key proposals at annual meeting
- Exclusive-BYD slows production, delays capacity expansion at China factories, sources say
- China Automotive Systems: Still Worth It For The Long Run (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems Announces Annual Meeting on June 25, 2025
- China Automotive Systems bags major European electric steering order
- China Automotive Systems reports Q1 revenue growth, reaffirms outlook
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Stock: A Breakout May Not Be Far Away (NASDAQ:CAAS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.75 5.15
Intervallo Annuale
3.50 5.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.02
- Apertura
- 5.03
- Bid
- 5.00
- Ask
- 5.30
- Minimo
- 4.75
- Massimo
- 5.15
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.53%
21 settembre, domenica