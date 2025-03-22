Moedas / CAAS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc
4.81 USD 0.21 (4.57%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CAAS para hoje mudou para 4.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.70 e o mais alto foi 4.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas China Automotive Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAAS Notícias
- China Automotive Systems conclui transferência de domicílio para as Ilhas Cayman
- China Automotive Systems completes redomiciliation to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Q2 profit rises, raises 2025 outlook
- China Automotive Systems: Tariffs, Cheap Multiples (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- Why China Automotive Systems Stock Is Gaining On Wednesday - China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems begins mass production of L2+ steering system
- China Automotive Systems announces merger agreement for redomicile to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems shareholders approve board and key proposals at annual meeting
- Exclusive-BYD slows production, delays capacity expansion at China factories, sources say
- China Automotive Systems: Still Worth It For The Long Run (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems Announces Annual Meeting on June 25, 2025
- China Automotive Systems bags major European electric steering order
- China Automotive Systems reports Q1 revenue growth, reaffirms outlook
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Stock: A Breakout May Not Be Far Away (NASDAQ:CAAS)
Faixa diária
4.70 4.85
Faixa anual
3.50 5.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.60
- Open
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.81
- Ask
- 5.11
- Low
- 4.70
- High
- 4.85
- Volume
- 109
- Mudança diária
- 4.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.82%
- Mudança anual
- 3.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh