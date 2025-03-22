Currencies / CAAS
CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc
4.47 USD 0.07 (1.59%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAAS exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.34 and at a high of 4.55.
Follow China Automotive Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAAS News
- China Automotive Systems completes redomiciliation to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Q2 profit rises, raises 2025 outlook
- China Automotive Systems: Tariffs, Cheap Multiples (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- Why China Automotive Systems Stock Is Gaining On Wednesday - China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems begins mass production of L2+ steering system
- China Automotive Systems announces merger agreement for redomicile to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems shareholders approve board and key proposals at annual meeting
- Exclusive-BYD slows production, delays capacity expansion at China factories, sources say
- China Automotive Systems: Still Worth It For The Long Run (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems Announces Annual Meeting on June 25, 2025
- China Automotive Systems bags major European electric steering order
- China Automotive Systems reports Q1 revenue growth, reaffirms outlook
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Stock: A Breakout May Not Be Far Away (NASDAQ:CAAS)
Daily Range
4.34 4.55
Year Range
3.50 5.27
- Previous Close
- 4.40
- Open
- 4.38
- Bid
- 4.47
- Ask
- 4.77
- Low
- 4.34
- High
- 4.55
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- 10.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.13%
- Year Change
- -3.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%