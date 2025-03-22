통화 / CAAS
CAAS: China Automotive Systems Inc
5.00 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CAAS 환율이 오늘 -0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.75이고 고가는 5.15이었습니다.
China Automotive Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CAAS News
- 중국 자동차 시스템, 케이맨 제도 본사 이전 완료
- China Automotive Systems completes redomiciliation to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Q2 profit rises, raises 2025 outlook
- China Automotive Systems: Tariffs, Cheap Multiples (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- Why China Automotive Systems Stock Is Gaining On Wednesday - China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems begins mass production of L2+ steering system
- China Automotive Systems announces merger agreement for redomicile to Cayman Islands
- China Automotive Systems shareholders approve board and key proposals at annual meeting
- Exclusive-BYD slows production, delays capacity expansion at China factories, sources say
- China Automotive Systems: Still Worth It For The Long Run (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- China Automotive Systems Announces Annual Meeting on June 25, 2025
- China Automotive Systems bags major European electric steering order
- China Automotive Systems reports Q1 revenue growth, reaffirms outlook
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Automotive Systems Stock: A Breakout May Not Be Far Away (NASDAQ:CAAS)
일일 변동 비율
4.75 5.15
년간 변동
3.50 5.27
- 이전 종가
- 5.02
- 시가
- 5.03
- Bid
- 5.00
- Ask
- 5.30
- 저가
- 4.75
- 고가
- 5.15
- 볼륨
- 137
- 일일 변동
- -0.40%
- 월 변동
- 23.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.53%
20 9월, 토요일