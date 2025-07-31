Divisas / BRBR
BRBR: BellRing Brands Inc
36.62 USD 0.13 (0.35%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BRBR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 36.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BellRing Brands Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
36.03 37.05
Rango anual
35.05 80.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 36.75
- Open
- 36.63
- Bid
- 36.62
- Ask
- 36.92
- Low
- 36.03
- High
- 37.05
- Volumen
- 4.154 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.35%
- Cambio mensual
- -11.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -50.83%
- Cambio anual
- -39.33%
