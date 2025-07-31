货币 / BRBR
BRBR: BellRing Brands Inc
36.33 USD 0.42 (1.14%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BRBR汇率已更改-1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点36.23和高点36.53进行交易。
关注BellRing Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BRBR新闻
日范围
36.23 36.53
年范围
35.05 80.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.75
- 开盘价
- 36.34
- 卖价
- 36.33
- 买价
- 36.63
- 最低价
- 36.23
- 最高价
- 36.53
- 交易量
- 303
- 日变化
- -1.14%
- 月变化
- -11.93%
- 6个月变化
- -51.22%
- 年变化
- -39.81%
