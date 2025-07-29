Currencies / BRBR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BRBR: BellRing Brands Inc
36.73 USD 1.21 (3.41%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BRBR exchange rate has changed by 3.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.53 and at a high of 37.09.
Follow BellRing Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRBR News
- Trubar: Opportunity In A Misunderstood But Great Brand After A Sell-Off (TSXV:TRBR:CA)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Technology Stocks to Buy Now, 8/21/25, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on BellRing Brands stock amid strong Premier growth
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of BellRing Brands stock with Overweight rating
- BellRing Brands (BRBR) Insider Buy Signals Confidence Despite 49% Stock Drop - TipRanks.com
- BellRing Brands stock price target lowered to $58 at DA Davidson
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- BellRing Brands stock rating reiterated at Outperform by William Blair
- BellRing Brands Q3: Unjust Crash Creates A Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:BRBR)
- BellRing Brands Q2 FY2025 slides: Premier Protein hits record market share amid strong growth
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- BellRing Brands stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Bellring Brands stock hits 52-week low at $44.31
- BellRing (BRBR) Q3 Revenue Rises 6%
- Bellring earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- BellRing Brands (BRBR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- TreeHouse Foods (THS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Analysts Estimate J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Daily Range
35.53 37.09
Year Range
35.05 80.67
- Previous Close
- 35.52
- Open
- 35.60
- Bid
- 36.73
- Ask
- 37.03
- Low
- 35.53
- High
- 37.09
- Volume
- 2.672 K
- Daily Change
- 3.41%
- Month Change
- -10.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -50.68%
- Year Change
- -39.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%