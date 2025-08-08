Divisas / AZZ
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AZZ: AZZ Inc
113.34 USD 1.16 (1.01%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AZZ de hoy ha cambiado un -1.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 112.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 116.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AZZ Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AZZ News
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Is It Worth Investing in AZZ (AZZ) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include BJ's Restaurants, KT, Global Ship Lease, AZZ and HighPeak Energy
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratio
- Here's Why You Should Hold Powell Industries in Your Portfolio
- Should Value Investors Buy AZZ (AZZ) Stock?
- Core & Main (CNM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Is Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Is AZZ (AZZ) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Are Investors Undervaluing AZZ (AZZ) Right Now?
- Investors Heavily Search AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Here is What You Need to Know
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AZZ (AZZ) This Year?
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- Wells initiates steel coverage, sees pricing benefit at Commercial Metal, AZZ
- Azz stock hits all-time high at 114.6 USD
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Rango diario
112.54 116.06
Rango anual
70.90 119.95
- Cierres anteriores
- 114.50
- Open
- 115.25
- Bid
- 113.34
- Ask
- 113.64
- Low
- 112.54
- High
- 116.06
- Volumen
- 496
- Cambio diario
- -1.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.50%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 36.13%
- Cambio anual
- 38.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B