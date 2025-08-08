CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / AZZ
AZZ: AZZ Inc

113.34 USD 1.16 (1.01%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AZZ de hoy ha cambiado un -1.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 112.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 116.06.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
112.54 116.06
Rango anual
70.90 119.95
Cierres anteriores
114.50
Open
115.25
Bid
113.34
Ask
113.64
Low
112.54
High
116.06
Volumen
496
Cambio diario
-1.01%
Cambio mensual
1.50%
Cambio a 6 meses
36.13%
Cambio anual
38.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B