Moedas / AZZ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AZZ: AZZ Inc
113.01 USD 0.33 (0.29%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AZZ para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 113.01 e o mais alto foi 116.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AZZ Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AZZ Notícias
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Is It Worth Investing in AZZ (AZZ) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include BJ's Restaurants, KT, Global Ship Lease, AZZ and HighPeak Energy
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratio
- Here's Why You Should Hold Powell Industries in Your Portfolio
- Should Value Investors Buy AZZ (AZZ) Stock?
- Core & Main (CNM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Is Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Is AZZ (AZZ) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Are Investors Undervaluing AZZ (AZZ) Right Now?
- Investors Heavily Search AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Here is What You Need to Know
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AZZ (AZZ) This Year?
- AZZ (AZZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- Wells initiates steel coverage, sees pricing benefit at Commercial Metal, AZZ
- Azz stock hits all-time high at 114.6 USD
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Faixa diária
113.01 116.28
Faixa anual
70.90 119.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 113.34
- Open
- 116.28
- Bid
- 113.01
- Ask
- 113.31
- Low
- 113.01
- High
- 116.28
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.73%
- Mudança anual
- 38.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh