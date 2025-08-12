QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AZZ
Tornare a Azioni

AZZ: AZZ Inc

113.90 USD 2.81 (2.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AZZ ha avuto una variazione del -2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 113.87 e ad un massimo di 116.87.

Segui le dinamiche di AZZ Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AZZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
113.87 116.87
Intervallo Annuale
70.90 119.95
Chiusura Precedente
116.71
Apertura
115.87
Bid
113.90
Ask
114.20
Minimo
113.87
Massimo
116.87
Volume
220
Variazione giornaliera
-2.41%
Variazione Mensile
2.00%
Variazione Semestrale
36.80%
Variazione Annuale
39.41%
20 settembre, sabato