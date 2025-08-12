Valute / AZZ
AZZ: AZZ Inc
113.90 USD 2.81 (2.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AZZ ha avuto una variazione del -2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 113.87 e ad un massimo di 116.87.
Segui le dinamiche di AZZ Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
113.87 116.87
Intervallo Annuale
70.90 119.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 116.71
- Apertura
- 115.87
- Bid
- 113.90
- Ask
- 114.20
- Minimo
- 113.87
- Massimo
- 116.87
- Volume
- 220
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.41%
20 settembre, sabato