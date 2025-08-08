QuotesSections
Currencies / AZZ
Back to US Stock Market

AZZ: AZZ Inc

112.85 USD 2.37 (2.06%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AZZ exchange rate has changed by -2.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.01 and at a high of 115.37.

Follow AZZ Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AZZ News

Daily Range
112.01 115.37
Year Range
70.90 119.95
Previous Close
115.22
Open
114.66
Bid
112.85
Ask
113.15
Low
112.01
High
115.37
Volume
332
Daily Change
-2.06%
Month Change
1.06%
6 Months Change
35.54%
Year Change
38.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%