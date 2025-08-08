Currencies / AZZ
AZZ: AZZ Inc
112.85 USD 2.37 (2.06%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AZZ exchange rate has changed by -2.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.01 and at a high of 115.37.
Follow AZZ Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AZZ News
Daily Range
112.01 115.37
Year Range
70.90 119.95
- Previous Close
- 115.22
- Open
- 114.66
- Bid
- 112.85
- Ask
- 113.15
- Low
- 112.01
- High
- 115.37
- Volume
- 332
- Daily Change
- -2.06%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.54%
- Year Change
- 38.13%
